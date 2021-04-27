Biden to Propose Increasing IRS Budget by $80 Billion

The New York Times reports that President Biden “is expected to propose giving the Internal Revenue Service an extra $80 billion and more authority over the next 10 years to help crack down on tax evasion by high-earners and large corporations, according to two people familiar with the plan.”

According to the Times, Biden administration officials believe that, by spending an extra $80 billion on audits and enforcement, the federal government will net an extra $700 billion over ten years. The details of the proposal haven’t been released, but the politics of increasing the IRS’s budget by two-thirds could be dicey if the upper-middle-class suburbanites who swung toward the Democratic Party fear they’re going to be harassed by the IRS.