If Biden wins the Democratic nomination, the election will be between two septuagenarians who either can’t remember their actual records on the Iraq war or prefer to make things up. Biden claims to have come out against the war when it started (he didn’t) and Trump to have been a vocal opponent of the war in 2003 (he wasn’t). Since Biden actually voted to authorize force in Iraq and Trump didn’t, I’d say Trump wins this rather dismal debate.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru