The Corner

Elections

Biden v. Buttigieg 

By
Democratic 2020 presidential candidates participate in the eighth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., February 7, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Biden is now in the unenviable position of not punching down against the former mayor of South Bend, but punching up.

He didn’t really land any telling blows in the Friday debate. Buttigieg is prepared and articulate to a fault, and in addition, has an Obama-like confidence in himself as a man of destiny. To stand and take all the shots he did from the other candidates and not blink once is hugely impressive. It’s hard to imagine the pressure of these kind of moments (it’s what led to Marco Rubio’s meltdown when attacked by Chris Christie in a New Hampshire debate four years ago). Buttigieg was closest to being cornered on his criminal-justice record (not woke enough), and took the heaviest incoming from Amy Klobuchar, who seems to regard Pete with the disdain of an intern who has brought her her coffee the wrong way.

Biden’s video mocking Pete’s mayoral experience was much more effective. It had all the makings of a devastating hit — memorable, funny, with a large element of truth to it.

The problem for Biden is two-fold. One, a candidate who goes negative in a multi-candidate field rarely helps himself. Two, it’s hard to think of a more stark past v. future dynamic than Biden v. Buttigieg, and in American politics, the past is usually a losing proposition. Biden has barely even tried to make his campaign about the future. Instead, he promises a restoration, and the case for himself mostly consists of the remembered glories of the Obama years and even more distant supposed achievements in the Senate. In the Friday debate, hardly an issue came up where Biden didn’t say he’d already dealt with it years or decades ago.

Comments

Buttigieg’s campaign can feel so ridiculously cliched because, thematically, it’s so familiar: Fresh-faced outsider wants to move beyond the partisan divisions of the past and bring generational/transformative change to Washington. This pitch has a natural appeal in our politics, and in fact, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama were all elected president running on some version of it.

This isn’t to say that Buttigieg is going to win the presidency or even New Hampshire. But by owning the future he’s occupying favorable thematic ground.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More