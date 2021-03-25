Biden: We Will Let You See the Border When Things Are Better

President Joe Biden speaks after the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, February 27, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

It speaks to the seriousness of the situation at the border that President Biden responded to NBC News’s Kristen Welker’s question about giving the media access to facilities there by saying he would only do so once conditions there have changed and his administration’s policies have been implemented. Asked when that would be, Biden replied “I don’t know.”

Advertisement

Biden has been president for 65 days now. Why haven’t his new, supposedly more humane border policies been implemented? And why isn’t our hallowed free press allowed to observe what’s happening there under his watch? What exactly is going on down there?