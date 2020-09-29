The Corner

Elections

Biden’s Bad Vaccine Line

By

I’ll give further thoughts on the debate in another post. But I just wanted to draw attention to one moment early on where Biden started talking about upcoming COVID-19 vaccines and how we can’t trust Trump. I hate that he and his campaign are saying this in this way. Maybe it works with suburban moms or the majorities of Democrats who say they think the vaccine process has been rushed by politics. But I think it’s destructive.

As I’ve tried to emphasize again and again, the pharmaceutical companies that are racing to find and produce a vaccine for COVID-19 are not going to throw out all their Trump-era work and start over again if and when Biden takes office. The winners in this process are doing their scientific work right now. And Trump has nothing to do with it.

