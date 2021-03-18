The Corner

Immigration

‘Biden’s Border Crisis’

By

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Democrats’ filibuster furor, the horrible Atlanta shootings, and Biden’s self-inflicted border problem. Listen below, or follow this show in iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Comments
Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

Recommended

The Latest