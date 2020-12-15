The Corner

Biden’s Cabinet Picks Are Good News for Kamala Harris’s 2024 Presidential Bid

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and presidential candidate Joe Biden greet supporters at an election rally, Wilmington, Del., November 7, 2020.

Kamala Harris is the odds-on favorite to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024. Joe Biden would turn 82 that year, and it’s unlikely America’s first octogenarian president would seek a second term. And so far, none of Biden’s cabinet nominations has created a serious potential threat to Harris’s 2024 nomination.

Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg — who finished a click behind Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary — could have helped himself gain stature and foreign-policy chops with an appointment to serve as ambassador to China or the United Nations. But Buttigieg has been relegated to the Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, Keisha Lance Bottoms, the impressive female African-American mayor of Atlanta, was reportedly considered for some not very impressive jobs, as either ambassador to the Bahamas or head of the Small Business Administration. She won’t be joining the Biden administration.

Susan Rice, the former Obama national-security adviser that Biden considered as his 2020 running mate, has been given a behind-the-scenes job running the Domestic Policy Council. 

Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate who lost to Brian Kemp, has not been offered a job in the administration.

Biden’s top advisers and cabinet picks are people who have never run for elective office and appear to have no interest in doing so: Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen, Defense secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Any way you look at it, Biden’s cabinet picks have been good news for Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign. 

Now if only the vice-president elect can find a way to box out Michelle Obama . . .

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Capital Matters

Media

NR PLUS Business

