Over at the New York Post, I look at Joe Biden’s diminishing options if he can’t abolish the filibuster.
The Corner
Biden’s Dwindling Options
Recommended
The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci
On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor.
Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens
The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations.
The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things
This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance.
Rebekah Jones, the COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn’t
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
Maggie Haberman Is Right
Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
Jeffrey Toobin Addresses Zoom Exposure Incident in CNN Appearance
A CNN executive defended Toobin’s return on condition of anonymity.
The Senate’s Missed Opportunity to Counter China
The bill the Senate just passed gives Beijing carte blanche to continue exploiting the openness of America’s capital markets.
The G7’s Digital-Tax Plan
On the menu today: the G-7’s agreement on digital taxes, the EU’s fine on Amazon, and Glenn Hubbard’s suggest for international tax authorities.
Dem Leadership Rebukes Omar over 'False Equivalencies' between U.S., Israel and Terror Groups
Omar's false comparison 'foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and stability for all,' the statement said.
Capitol ‘Terrorism’ Commentary by Former Counterintelligence Chief Highlights FBI’s Politicization Problem
The erosion of public trust in the FBI is a big problem for the country -- for both the rule of law and national security.
Florida Board of Education Approves Rule Banning '1619 Project' from Classrooms
DeSantis said students should 'absolutely' learn about the history of slavery and racism but shouldn't be told the country is fundamentally racist.