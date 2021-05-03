The Corner

Biden's Political Vulnerabilities

President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Committee’s “Back on Track” drive-in car rally to celebrate the president’s 100th day in office at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga., April 29, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Republicans haven’t found a line of attack on the president personally, I write at Bloomberg, but that doesn’t mean he’s in the clear.

The same Pew poll that found widespread approval for Biden’s personal traits found that a majority of Americans don’t think he shares their views.

He’s getting very low ratings on his handling of immigration and guns. He has taken some unpopular positions. Voter identification requirements, which Biden wants to ban, have strong support from voters. Statehood for the District of Columbia, which Biden backs, usually polls badly.

Surveys are finding public qualms about all the spending. Biden’s already got a slightly negative rating on the issue. . . .

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

