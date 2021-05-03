Biden’s Political Vulnerabilities

Republicans haven’t found a line of attack on the president personally, I write at Bloomberg, but that doesn’t mean he’s in the clear.

The same Pew poll that found widespread approval for Biden’s personal traits found that a majority of Americans don’t think he shares their views.

He’s getting very low ratings on his handling of immigration and guns. He has taken some unpopular positions. Voter identification requirements, which Biden wants to ban, have strong support from voters. Statehood for the District of Columbia, which Biden backs, usually polls badly.

Surveys are finding public qualms about all the spending. Biden’s already got a slightly negative rating on the issue. . . .