‘Biden’s Press Conference Doesn’t Make the Grade’

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Michael discuss Joe Biden’s first press conference and the growing fight over the filibuster. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

