Biden’s Speech

What it says about his campaign, and about him.

Forget the Democratic platform. In his acceptance speech at the virtual Democratic convention, Joe Biden made it clear what he is really running on: not being Donald Trump.

Just how to run against President Trump was one of the debates in the background, and sometimes the foreground, of the Democratic primaries this year. If Bernie Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist who got the most votes in the first three contests, had won the nomination, he would have made his revolutionary policy agenda the center of the campaign. . . .