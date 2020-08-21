The Corner

Elections

Biden’s Speech

By

What it says about his campaign, and about him.

Forget the Democratic platform. In his acceptance speech at the virtual Democratic convention, Joe Biden made it clear what he is really running on: not being Donald Trump.

Just how to run against President Trump was one of the debates in the background, and sometimes the foreground, of the Democratic primaries this year. If Bernie Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist who got the most votes in the first three contests, had won the nomination, he would have made his revolutionary policy agenda the center of the campaign. . . .

The Economy

Scrap the Gap-Year Plans

By
One of the hottest topics among high-school seniors (and the parents thereof) is whether this is a good time to take a “gap” year and delay freshman year until 2021. The motivation to skip next year is clear. Freshman year is a momentous time for everyone who attends college, and a joyful time of exploration. ... Read More
Elections

The Government Isn’t a Magic Wand

By
On the menu today: Kamala Harris pledges she and Joe Biden will “build that beloved community,” a bit of yearning for a government that works, and Donald Trump says everything about QAnon except a denial of the conspiracy theory. Liberal Policies Return to Center Stage for the Democrats Wednesday night, ... Read More
