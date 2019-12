One of the more amusing episodes from over the holidays was Joe Biden initially saying he wouldn’t comply with a Senate subpoena to appear at the impeachment trial. This was foolish for two reasons: 1) Trump, as you might have noticed, got impeached, in part, for defying congressional subpoenas; 2) There’s no way the Senate is going to subpoena Biden, so even if he rejects the idea of appearing, there’s zero upside to staking out that position.