At Bloomberg Opinion, I write about Biden’s speech this afternoon.

President Joe Biden says the U.S. is facing a crisis of democracy, but he’s not acting as though he believes it.

In a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Biden said that the voting system is threatened as it has not been since the Civil War. His recommended solution is to pass legislation that has been known for months to be dead in Congress and that wouldn’t address the chief problem even if successful. . . .