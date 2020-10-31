The Corner

Biden's Wishful Thinking

Joe Biden promises once again to “shut down the virus,” not the country.

This is going to be more difficult than he imagines. It was not long ago that French president Emmanuel Macron was urging British prime minister Boris Johnson to avoid national lockdown orders, and to focus restrictions more locally to hotspots. A few weeks later, and Macron’s government is overwhelmed with new cases and has imposed a second national lockdown. We’ve seen second lockdowns in Israel and Ireland as well.

I’ll have more to say in future columns, but the West’s approach to combating the coronavirus is failing utterly. Unable to execute a proper suppression strategy, or a strategy for “living with it,” we are hurtling from one ruinous lockdown to the next. Biden has offered no real alternative plan on COVID, just alternative rhetoric.

