Bill Lee’s Exemplary Handling of Confederate History

Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee is working to move a bust of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state capitol to the Tennessee State Museum. He isn’t hiding under his desk while a mob tears the bust from its place. Nor does he intend to bulldoze Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage in Nashville, to cancel the 4th of July, or to replace Tennessee’s state police with loanees from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Some conservatives look at each and every potential reckoning with the darker chapters of American history as the precipice of a slippery slope sliding ineluctably into the recesses …