Bill to Restrict Qualified Immunity Accidentally Makes the Case for It

A few weeks back I called on Congress to reform the doctrine of qualified immunity, which makes it difficult to sue police officers who violate suspects’ constitutional rights. While many would like to see the doctrine ended entirely, I would prefer to narrow it: Make it easier to punish clear abuses, but don’t let courts make up new rules and apply them retroactively.

A new bill, helpfully described over at the Cato Institute’s blog, unintentionally shows why a careful approach is needed. Not only does it retain a sliver of the qualified-immunity defense, but it also explicitly bans defenses that most people would find entirely reasonable.

The bill states that it will not be a defense to a lawsuit for a cop to argue that:

(A) the defendant was acting in good faith;

(B) the defendant believed, reasonably or otherwise, that his or her conduct was lawful;

(C) the rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws were not clearly established; or

(D) the state of the law was such that the defendant could not reasonably have been expected to know whether his or her conduct was lawful.

Another part of the bill basically gives cops a safe harbor if what they did was explicitly authorized by a law or court decision. Even so, however, the text quoted above outright states that cops can be held liable even if they did not know and could not have been expected to know that they were violating the Constitution — which is to say that courts can make up the law as they go along and apply it retroactively.

That’s what we get if we crack down on qualified immunity without thinking through the consequences.

U.S.

The Seattle Soviet 

By
‘What,” Marx asked, “is the Commune, that sphinx so tantalizing to the bourgeois mind?” In 1871 the Commune was the revolutionary government of Paris, a revolt against the newborn Third Republic of Adolphe Thiers. The communards, drawn from the ranks of city-dwelling laborers, overthrew the republican ... Read More
Culture

Statues and Limitations

By
Spasmodic attempts to remake the world invariably involve the throwing out of the good along with the bad. Our ongoing bout of statuary iconoclasm has proven no exception. The list of figures whose likenesses have been defaced now includes Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, ... Read More
The Economy

K Not Okay

By
V? W? U? L? As economists try to forecast what the economic recovery might look like after the lockdowns finally draw to a close, a more recent contender has been the K. And the K is not okay. Writing a couple of weeks ago in the Financial Times, Peter Atwater looked at the K in two main ways. First, he ... Read More
Culture

Thomas Jefferson Must Stand

By
They’re coming for Thomas Jefferson. This was always obvious, but now it’s even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Ore., used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Managing Violence

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, culture, language, and more. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and get it in your in-box, follow this link. And now . . . After the Police The recent run of violence inside the hot zone of militia-occupied Seattle — a teenager ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment

By
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
Culture

Teddy Roosevelt Was a Great American

By
Now the cancel police have come for Teddy Roosevelt. A statue of TR on horseback that has stood at the front of the American Museum of Natural History since 1940 is going to be removed by the museum with the assent of New York City. The statue portrays two figures beside Roosevelt on foot, a Native American ... Read More
