Cracking down on opioid prescriptions to combat the epidemic of overdoses inflicts a lot of collateral damage on pain patients while doing little good. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.), Rob Portman (R., Ohio), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) want to crack down some more, though, ignoring a warning from the CDC.
The Corner
Bipartisan Folly on Opioids
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’
The former congresswoman expressed concern about how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats.
Democrats Are Laying a Trap with Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Beware: Those arguing the Dems are making a miscalculation have got it all wrong.
Joe Biden’s First Mistake
Biden doesn’t have to make governing hard for himself. But he probably will, if his term’s inauspicious start is anything to go on.
Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion
Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment.
Ultra-Woke Illinois Mandates Are Top Threat to U.S. Education
A radical new rule would politicize the classroom and very likely trample the free-speech and religious-liberty rights of teachers.
The Latest
China Betrays Its Deal with the Vatican
As a Catholic and a world leader, President Biden should take a close interest in what is happening to the Church in China.
Manchin Comes Out against Neera Tanden's Confirmation as OMB Director
The senator cited Tanden’s ‘overtly partisan statements’ in explaining his opposition.
Florida Will Lower Flags to Honor Rush Limbaugh, DeSantis Says
'There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend,' DeSantis said. 'He was a friend of mine and just a great person.'
Cuomo Loses AOC: NY Rep Joins Growing Call for Nursing Home Probe
The call came after the release of a report which found that the nursing-home policy contributed to 1,000 deaths.
Chicago Spent $281.5 Million in Federal Coronavirus Relief on Police Payroll
The move is drawing harsh criticism from Chicago aldermen and activists.
Damning Watchdog Report Directly Links Cuomo Nursing-Home Policy to 1,000 Deaths
Cuomo required nursing homes to accept COVID patients leaving hospitals.