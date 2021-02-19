Bipartisan Folly on Opioids

Cracking down on opioid prescriptions to combat the epidemic of overdoses inflicts a lot of collateral damage on pain patients while doing little good. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.), Rob Portman (R., Ohio), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) want to crack down some more, though, ignoring a warning from the CDC.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru