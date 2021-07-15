Black Lives Matter: Actually, That Kind of Police Brutality and Abuse Is Fine

Black Lives Matter demonstrators during a march in St. Paul, Minn., March 19, 2021. (Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters)

Black Lives Matter has finally found a group of cops they’re unwilling to criticize. The bad news, as Caroline Downey lays out on the home page, is that it is the Cuban police, detaining dissidents and activists on live television and opening fire on peaceful protesters.

The leaders of Black Lives Matter are free to denounce the U.S. embargo of Cuba if they wish. But to issue a statement that repeatedly denounces the U.S. and doesn’t mention the actions of the regime or its police forces at all, is a laughable demonstration that, in the end, these leaders of Black Lives Matter do not oppose police brutality and extrajudicial killings; they just want the police to select their preferred targets.