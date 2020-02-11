The Corner

Bloomberg Is Correct about Crime in New York City

Michael Bloomberg speaks about his gun policy agenda in Aurora, Colo., December 5, 2019. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

“We put all the cops in minority neighborhoods . . . Because that’s where all the crime is.” With the hullabaloo over Michael Bloomberg’s claims about high minority crime rates in New York City, why not go to the data? According to the city’s police department, 93 percent of all suspects arrested for murder in 2019 were black or Hispanic, as were 86 percent of those arrested for rape, 92 percent for robbery, 85 percent for felonious assault, and 96 percent for shootings.

Are police systematically arresting non-whites under lower standards of evidence? It seems unlikely. For one thing, a majority of New York City police are themselves non-white. Second, the racial victimization rates generally align with the arrest rates. Blacks were 57 percent of murder victims — a crime known to be committed mostly within racial groups — and blacks were an almost-identical 58 percent of those arrested for murder. Outside of murder, the race of suspects is determined in part by victim reports, and the racial breakdown of suspects again correlates well with the racial breakdown of those arrested. For example, blacks were 74 percent of shooting suspects and 72 percent of shooting arrestees.

Having an accurate statistical profile of victims and perpetrators is a prerequisite for effective law enforcement. Dismissing those statistics as “racist” is not helpful to anyone. Granted, Mayor Bloomberg presided over an aggressive form of policing that raised difficult legal and ethical questions. I don’t purport to resolve them all here. Still, these shouts of “racism!” tend to distract from the reality on the ground. When 14-year-old Aamir Griffin was tragically killed by a stray bullet in Queens last fall, I am not aware of anyone who said the problem was too many police officers in the neighborhood. I am not aware of anyone who said that the gang members who shot him wouldn’t have done so if only they were stopped-and-frisked less often. When confronted with incidents like this one, our indignation about aggressive cops no longer feels so self-satisfying.

NR PLUS Religion

Pope Francis, Wayward Shepherd

By
In the first year or two of Pope Francis’s pontificate, conservative-minded Catholics made heroic efforts to place the perplexing ways of the new pope in continuity with the thought and deeds of his immediate predecessors. It was said that he had been a forceful critic of liberation theology, at least in its ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Them the People

By
New Orleans Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times but because he lived under democratic socialism. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism lean heavily on the democratic part, which is at ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Film & TV

Parasite: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

By
Conservatives should learn that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite the nagging desire to participate in the cool-kids’-fun aspect of popular culture even when it goes against good taste and particularly offends everything they claim to believe in. This year’s big winner, Parasite, confirms ... Read More
