The Corner

Elections

Bloomberg Should Keep Waiting

By
Michael Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event in Chattanooga, Tenn., February 12, 2020. (Doug Strickland/Reuters)

Mike Bloomberg qualified for tonight’s debate; I wouldn’t go if I were him. Bloomberg is not a particularly compelling stage presence. These are late innings against warmed-up players. His campaign spending spectacles have him up in the polls, and for a week the media has been starting to vet him, with the help of rival Democratic campaigns’ opposition-research teams. I think that the paid-for and earned media saturation, and the unconventional strategy that seems to be working in Florida, have given his campaign a sense of power and even mystery. That aura could be dispelled tonight, when he finally descends into the normal to-ing and fro-ing of campaigning.  Elizabeth Warren is already sending out nastygram tweets about Bloomberg, and this act constitutes an invitation for moderators to cue her up for a prepared attack speech.

Comments

Also, Bernie Sanders has had a double-digit lead in Nevada polling for some time. To come out of this weekend with momentum, I think Bloomberg would need a debate performance and an electoral performance that rivaled or exceeded what Amy Klobuchar enjoyed in New Hampshire. Otherwise, his campaign will look like a stumble out of the gate. I don’t think there is enough time to accomplish what he needs, and there’s a significant risk of failure. My advice would be for Bloomberg to keep running his unconventional campaign and to make his real “entrance” in Florida, and campaign as the only viable alternative to a disastrous Sanders campaign.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Elections

The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins

By
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
Elections

The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins

By
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
Elections

There’s Zero Chance Bloomberg Would Pick Hillary

By
There’s no better evidence that Mike Bloomberg’s chances of getting the Democratic nomination are on the rise than the fact that the opportunistic Hillary Clinton is already trying to grab a piece of the action. The Drudge Report startled the political world on Saturday by noting that “sources close to ... Read More
Elections

There’s Zero Chance Bloomberg Would Pick Hillary

By
There’s no better evidence that Mike Bloomberg’s chances of getting the Democratic nomination are on the rise than the fact that the opportunistic Hillary Clinton is already trying to grab a piece of the action. The Drudge Report startled the political world on Saturday by noting that “sources close to ... Read More
Religion

Getting Real About Christianity

By
Charlotte, N.C. -- There were women weeping in a chapel here. One woman named Veronica was nearly inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was seeing it as the consequences of her sins. She was overwhelmed by the love of a ... Read More
Religion

Getting Real About Christianity

By
Charlotte, N.C. -- There were women weeping in a chapel here. One woman named Veronica was nearly inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was seeing it as the consequences of her sins. She was overwhelmed by the love of a ... Read More