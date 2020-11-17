Book Time and Lunchtime

The Corner

Today is Release Day for Kevin D. Williamson’s latest book: Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” To say it is recommended is an understatement.

If you’d like to read an excerpt, go here.

On the cover of Kevin’s book is a burnt piece of white toast. Which leads me to something . . .

“Tell me,” said Elisha, “what hast thou in the house?” In the same spirit, I made lunch today. And my lunch reminded me, so help me, of Kevin’s book. I used what I had: potato chips, carrots, and Italian salad dressing (and a nice diet Pepsi). Picture below. Damn good, too. I’m fixin’ to have another bowl.

