Books on Bugs

Writing in the New York Times, Timothy C. Winegard explores a favorite theme of mine: We worry about sharks, but we should worry about mosquitoes. I’ve taken this mostly metaphorically, but he is looking at the little monsters literally in The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator.

This is a great time for books about bugs. If you are looking to fill out your summer insect reading, you would be doing yourself a favor to read Thomas Seeley’s Honeybee Democracy, which is about how bee colonies make decisions and is one of the most interesting books I’ve read in a long time. He also has a new book out this summer, The Lives of Bees: The Untold Story of the Honey Bee in the Wild.