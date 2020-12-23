Books We’d Like to Find Under the Tree

The Martin Center has been accumulating a considerable library of books on higher education — more than 700 so far. There are always good new (and not-so-new) titles that we’d like to get, and the Center’s president, Jenna Robinson, lists ten she’d like to acquire.
- Mortimer Adler: How to Think about the Great Ideas
- Zena Hitz: Lost in Thought
- Richard Hofstadter: Anti-intellectualism in American Life
- Alasdair McIntyre: God, Philosophy, and Universities
- Richard Phelps: Correcting Fallacies about Educational and Psychological Testing
- Jeffrey Selingo: Who Gets In and Why
- Stuart Richie: Science Fictions
- Tom Wolfe: I Am Charlotte Simmons
- George Yancey: Compromising Scholarship
- Michael Young: The Rise of the Meritocracy