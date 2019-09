British prime minister, Boris Johnson, has been called many things in his time. Buffoon. Clown. Womanizer. Pagan. Genius. Charlatan. Leader. Now we can add Satan to the list.

As the U.K. Supreme Court decides whether or not it was legal for Johnson to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit, a lawyer speaking on behalf of nearly 80 politicians opposed to a no-deal Brexit described the prime minister as the “father of lies.”

