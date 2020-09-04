The Corner

Boris Johnson's Failure on Iran

During Boris Johnson’s memorable first day as prime minister in the House of Commons last July, he appropriately tore into then-Labour leader and forever laughingstock Jeremy Corbyn for his sympathy toward Iran’s evil regime, bellowing that Corbyn “sides with the mullahs of Tehran rather than our friends in the United States over what is happening in the Persian Gulf! How incredible that we should even think of entrusting that gentlemen with the stewardship of this country’s security.” Johnson’s reaffirmation of the special relationship between the United States and United Kingdom and acknowledgment of the Iranian threat was encouraging, and stood in stark contrast to Corbyn and his anti-Western outlook.

Johnson won a landslide election victory in December 2019 while Corbyn was banished to the backbenches. Early indications were that Johnson’s government would live up to his early rhetoric on Iran — he and his Cabinet were largely supportive of the U.S. strike that killed General Qasem Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force.

Regrettably though, Johnson has failed to live up to his promise to favor the U.S. over the mullahs in Tehran. On August 14, the United Nations Security Council voted down a U.S.-led motion to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran. The United Kingdom abstained, effectively rendering Johnson the very thing he swore to oppose. In fact, he has sided not only with Ayatollah Khamenei, but Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping too — both of whom wish to sell Iran weapons. Boris Johnson deserves credit for finally, mercifully getting Brexit done. But his failure on Iran is just one example of his shaky leadership on myriad other issues.

U.S.

The Lives of the Martyrs

By
Left-wing militias are crisscrossing the country executing a “coordinated attack on law enforcement, on public property, and on private property,” says Attorney General Bill Barr. “And that can’t be tolerated.” Nonsense. Of course it can be tolerated. It is being tolerated. Bill Barr is tolerating it ... Read More
Immigration

Immigration: Numbers Are of the Essence

By
Immigration was not a major theme of the recent Republican convention, but there was one sentence that caught my attention. In his speech on the first day of the event, Donald Trump Jr. said, “If Democrats really wanted to help minorities and underserved communities . . . they’d limit immigration to protect ... Read More
U.S.

Why Joe Biden Really Went to Wisconsin

By
Joe Biden really didn’t seem to want to visit Wisconsin. Just two weeks ago, his campaign decided that it was simply too dangerous to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in Milwaukee. If it were up to Biden, he wouldn’t have visited Kenosha and might not have even left his basement. He ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Wrong-Way Biden

By
Joe Biden is a proud retail politician, a man who believes the personal touch is how elected officials cement a connection with us. So I’ll share my personal story about how he cemented a connection with me, back when I and a few hundred thousand other troops were preparing for war, and Joe wafted in to warn us ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Age of QAnon Politics

By
In December 2018, historian Niall Ferguson argued that the political polarization of today’s world mirrors the religious turmoil of Reformation period in the 16th century. The Internet, he claimed, is analogous to the printing press. “Nothing has happened like the impact of the personal computer and the ... Read More
