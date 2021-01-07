Boris Needs Biden

Boris Johnson joined other world leaders in condemning the “disgraceful scenes” in Washington, D.C., yesterday after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Johnson is a divisive figure among Biden’s advisers and staff and, in the past, has been likened to Trump. Nevertheless, the prime minister, keen to distance himself from the toxic brand of the 45th president, was among the first to call Biden to congratulate him on his election victory. Like Biden, Johnson’s economic recovery plan for post-pandemic Britain is modeled on Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal.” Johnson knows that having a friendly relationship with the new U.S. administration is critical for post-Brexit Britain.