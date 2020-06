Last week, the Supreme Court decided 6–3 that Congress had, in 1964, accidentally prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation and transgender status. My new Bloomberg Opinion column is on the division of opinion among conservatives about that ruling. Some conservatives oppose it so much that they are repudiating not only the judicial philosophy of the majority, but that of the dissenting three as well.

