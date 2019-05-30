Boycott Salesforce

From a Washington Post story:

While Salesforce is hardly a household name, it is a dominant provider of software and services that help businesses manage their customers. With roughly 40,000 employees and a market value of nearly $120 billion, it has become a behemoth in San Francisco. Its branded skyscraper also towers over the city as the tallest building and a major landmark. . . . Salesforce’s new policy bars customers that sell a range of firearms — including automatic and semiautomatic — from using its e-commerce technology. The policy also precludes customers from selling some firearm parts, such as “magazines capable of accepting more than 10 rounds” and “multi-burst trigger devices.”

This is a private company and it can do business with whomever it chooses. But if it would like to pick a fight with gun owners, gun owners — and everyone who doesn’t think corporate giants should be leveraging their power to stop the sale of legal products — should fight back. Businesspeople who chafe at such restrictions should stop using Salesforce products, even if they don’t fall under the new restrictions themselves, and pro-gun customers should prefer businesses that use alternatives.

Update: A Twitter follower of mine notes that numerous government agencies are also Salesforce customers.