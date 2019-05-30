The Corner

Economy & Business

Boycott Salesforce

By

From a Washington Post story:

While Salesforce is hardly a household name, it is a dominant provider of software and services that help businesses manage their customers. With roughly 40,000 employees and a market value of nearly $120 billion, it has become a behemoth in San Francisco. Its branded skyscraper also towers over the city as the tallest building and a major landmark.

. . .

Comments

Salesforce’s new policy bars customers that sell a range of firearms — including automatic and semiautomatic — from using its e-commerce technology. The policy also precludes customers from selling some firearm parts, such as “magazines capable of accepting more than 10 rounds” and “multi-burst trigger devices.”

This is a private company and it can do business with whomever it chooses. But if it would like to pick a fight with gun owners, gun owners — and everyone who doesn’t think corporate giants should be leveraging their power to stop the sale of legal products — should fight back. Businesspeople who chafe at such restrictions should stop using Salesforce products, even if they don’t fall under the new restrictions themselves, and pro-gun customers should prefer businesses that use alternatives.

Update: A Twitter follower of mine notes that numerous government agencies are also Salesforce customers.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More