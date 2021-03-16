Boycott the Olympics? China’s Games See Bipartisan Backlash

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. If the 2008 Summer Games — also held in the Chinese capital — marked the arrival of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as a major power, this event will undoubtedly be used by Xi Jinping to showcase the PRC’s viability as global hegemon. Given the CCP’s role in unleashing the coronavirus on the rest of the world, its expansionist aims, and the ongoing genocide it is prosecuting against its Uyghur Muslim minority, that possibility should already be off the table. Yet as a consequence of the …