Boys vs. Girls at the Supreme Court!

It won’t go down in history as a case of epic importance, but in one of its final days of the term, the Supreme Court of the United States gave us the first 6–3 ruling in which the six male justices formed the majority (opinion written by Justice Neil Gorsuch), with the three female justices joining a dissent penned by Justice Amy Coney Barrett — who must have been assigned the writing duties by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the senior justice on the short side. The case is Hollyfrontier Cheyenne Refining v. Renewable Fuels. Ed Whelan will check me if I’m wrong, but I believe this is the first dissent Justice Barrett has written since joining the High Court.