The latest episode of The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation’s “We the People” video series, highlighting some of the great work done by conservative organizations supported by the important philanthropy, features Robert Alt, president of The Buckeye Institute (and a great friend of NR), discussing (with Bradley president Rick Graber) some of the great work the Ohio-based think tank has done in response to COVID lockdowns (yes, there have actually been some good policy changes effected). Watch it here:
The Corner
Bradley on Buckeye
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
Democrats Are Laying a Trap with Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Beware: Those arguing the Dems are making a miscalculation have got it all wrong.
Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion
Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment.
Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President
Never mind how he voted.
What Happened to Officer Sicknick?
Democratic impeachment managers have a duty to explain how Officer Sicknick died.
The Icons of the Left Collapse
In the last 24 hours, three icons fell from their high pedestals and landed with a hard ‘thud.’
The Latest
California School Board VP Likens School Reopening to Slavery, 'White Supremacist Ideology'
The vice president of a California school board is drawing criticism after she compared returning teachers to in-person instruction to slavery.
How an Albany Think Tank Exposed Andrew Cuomo’s Coronavirus Cover-Up
The Empire Center led the way in forcing the New York State government to reveal nursing-home data.
The Equality Act Would Require Government-Funded Abortion
The bill would force taxpayers to fund abortion and offers no conscience protections for health-care workers with objections to the procedure.
NYC Daniel Prude Protest Leads to Several Arrests: Report
Police arrested several people at a protest in Brooklyn against the decision not to charge Rochester, N.Y., police officers in the death of Daniel Prude.
Manchin Says He’ll Support Haaland’s Confirmation as Interior Secretary
Manchin said he would back Haaland, though the two do not see eye-to-eye on drilling on federal lands or the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Former Trump Aide to Run Primary Challenge against Kinzinger
Catalina Lauf, who served in the Department of Commerce under the Trump administration, launched a bid Thursday to oust Kinzinger.