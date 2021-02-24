Bradley on Buckeye

The latest episode of The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation’s “We the People” video series, highlighting some of the great work done by conservative organizations supported by the important philanthropy, features Robert Alt, president of The Buckeye Institute (and a great friend of NR), discussing (with Bradley president Rick Graber) some of the great work the Ohio-based think tank has done in response to COVID lockdowns (yes, there have actually been some good policy changes effected). Watch it here:

