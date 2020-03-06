The Corner

World

Breakfast — or Any Meal You Like — with Brooks

By
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., February 6, 2020. Arthur C. Brooks is behind Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence. (Joyce N. Boghosian / White House)

Arthur C. Brooks was the keynote speaker at the National Prayer Breakfast last month. He gave a talk entitled “Love Your Enemies,” which is also the title of his latest book. Brooks was followed at the rostrum by President Trump — who issued a kind of rebuttal. “Arthur, I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump began. Anyway, it was a very interesting, very unusual prayer breakfast, making headlines coast to coast.

Brooks is the guest on my latest Q&A podcast, here. We begin by talking about the breakfast — on which he is very amusing (and serious, too). Arthur Brooks, just to remind you, is the conservative scholar and writer who for ten years was the president of the American Enterprise Institute. Today, he is at Harvard: a professor at the Kennedy School of Government, and a faculty fellow at the Business School.

After we talk about the headline-making prayer breakfast, we talk about “free-market fundamentalism.” That’s what the likes of him and me have been accused of. America, we are told, has been in the grip of such fundamentalism for decades, and must be set free of it.

Really?

In my observation, free-marketeers are defensive, back on their heels, reluctant to take a real fight to their opponents. This is mystifying to me. Free-marketeers have a lot to boast about — like the uplifting of millions or billions from dire poverty. I’ll put up our record against the central planners’ any day.

We are further told that capitalism is “atomizing,” anti-social, etc. In truth, is there anything more cooperative than capitalism? More collaborative than capitalism? Not much.

At any rate, Arthur Brooks is a master explainer of a free economy — especially its moral dimension — in the tradition of Milton Friedman, Michael Novak, and other gents we have known.

Further in our podcast, Brooks and I talk about populism, on left and right. Will the 2020 election come down to dueling populisms? Last week, another Brooks, David, had a column on just this subject. (Speaking of Brookses, Arthur Brooks once met Albert Brooks, the actor and comedian. Their exchange was pretty funny, as Arthur relates.)

We also talk about conservatism: What is it? Who’s a conservative? American conservatives were always distinct from the European Right. What about now? Then we talk some Harvard. Years ago — in the late ’70s — there was a hot book on the right: Harvard Hates America. How about it? What does Professor Brooks have to say to that?

Comments

Winding up, we talk about Biden vs. Sanders; the question of character in politics; and, finally, Beethoven. Not long ago, Brooks wrote a column on what we can learn from this extraordinary man, Ludwig van Beethoven. At Arthur’s suggestion, our podcast goes out with a portion of the Missa solemnis.

Arthur C. Brooks is a man with the courage of his convictions, and excellent convictions they are. He’s also terrific company. Again, to listen to him, go here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More