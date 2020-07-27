The Corner

Law & the Courts

Breaking — It’s Dangerous to Have Rioters Shoot Fireworks at You, Laser You, and Throw Heavy Objects at You

By

Until now, the federal officers protecting federal property in Portland have been portrayed in the press almost exclusively as provocateurs randomly arresting people. To his great credit, an AP reporter spent time over the weekend inside the courthouse with officers and his report is harrowing:

Comments

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

The Risks of China’s Three Gorges Dam’s Flooding

By
China has been suffering through record rains the past weeks, leading to the worst flooding in the country in decades. There is little relief in sight, and the Yangtze River is now above flood level, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources. A few days ago, officials admitted that certain “peripheral” ... Read More
World

The Risks of China’s Three Gorges Dam’s Flooding

By
China has been suffering through record rains the past weeks, leading to the worst flooding in the country in decades. There is little relief in sight, and the Yangtze River is now above flood level, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources. A few days ago, officials admitted that certain “peripheral” ... Read More