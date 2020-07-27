Breaking — It’s Dangerous to Have Rioters Shoot Fireworks at You, Laser You, and Throw Heavy Objects at You

Until now, the federal officers protecting federal property in Portland have been portrayed in the press almost exclusively as provocateurs randomly arresting people. To his great credit, an AP reporter spent time over the weekend inside the courthouse with officers and his report is harrowing:

I spent the weekend inside the Portland federal courthouse w/ the US Marshals. Mortars were being fired off repeatedly, fireworks & flares shot into the lobby, frozen bottles, concrete, cans & bouncy balls regularly whizzed over the fence at high speeds. https://t.co/PU4xbzwniY — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020