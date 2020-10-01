Breaking News from 786 A.D.

Azerbaijan recently launched the largest attack in nearly 30 years on the breakaway Armenian enclave of Karabagh. France’s President Macron has confirmed that Turkey, Azerbaijan’s ally and sponsor, has sent jihadist mercenaries from the factions it backs in Syria to fight in Karabagh, and there are reports of Libyan and Pakistani jihadists joining them in the fight against Christian Armenia.

Coincidentally, today the Armenian Church celebrates the feast day of the Saintly Princes Sahak and Hamazasp. They were martyred in 786 by the Arab governor of their region for refusing to convert to Islam. The Gospel reading for the day is John 16: 1-4, which not coincidentally includes the following:

Yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service. And these things will they do unto you, because they have not known the Father, nor me.

Those who want to contribute to civilian humanitarian assistance can do so via the Armenia Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with strict oversight and outside auditing.