The Corner

Politics & Policy

Breguetgate!

By

Jim, I think that wristwatch says more about the ambassador than you think. First of all, he’s wearing a chronograph with a suit. You’d think that a guy wearing a $60,000 sports watch might have a dress watch, too. Don’t overlook this detail! He is obviously untrustworthy. What’s he timing in there, anyway? This is all very, very Deep State.

Comments

On the other hand, Breguet is a nice choice. (Finally, Michael Brendan Dougherty and I find some common ground!) Man of the people Barack Obama switched from his $400 department-store watch to a Rolex upon exiting office. (A very tasteful one — Obama has always had that much going for him.) Another man of the people, Bill Clinton, wears a different high-end watch practically every time he is photographed; he is thought to own well more than $1 million worth of timepieces. He’s kind of a fiend. Dwight Eisenhower, the very picture of republican restraint, wore a big honking gold Rolex as president; Lyndon Johnson did the same, as does Donald Trump. The Rolex Day-Date, the top of their line, is nicknamed the “president” because so many of our chief executives have been fond of it. Bill Clinton wears one in platinum.

Remember when people used to lose their minds over Michelle Obama’s dresses? Those were more innocent times. To say nothing of Mrs. Lincoln and her wallpaper! That one actually involved public money.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

The Impeachment Clock

By
Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry is incoherent. Given the impossibility of a senatorial conviction, the only strategy is to taint the president with the brand of impeachment and weaken him in the 2020 election. Yet Schiff seems to have no sense that the worm has already turned. Far from tormenting Trump and ... Read More
Economy & Business

Who Owns FedEx?

By
You may have seen (or heard on a podcast) that Fred Smith so vehemently objects to the New York Times report contending that FedEx paid nothing in federal taxes that he's challenged New York Times publisher A. G. Sulzberger to a public debate and pointed out that "the New York Times paid zero federal income tax ... Read More
Elections

Warren’s Wealth Tax Is Unethical

By
Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion. These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady ... Read More
Immigration

The ‘Welfare Magnet’ for Immigrants

By
That term refers to a controversial concept -- and a salient one, given the Trump administration's efforts to make it harder for immigrants to use welfare in the U.S. A new study finds that there's something to it: Immigrants were more likely to come to Denmark when they could get more welfare there. From the ... Read More