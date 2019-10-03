Boris Johnson, a Man with a Plan?

Boris Johnson is a man with a plan. Not any old plan. A Brexit plan! The British prime minister has, in his own words, come up with a “genuine attempt to bridge the chasm” and to “compromise.” (Sound familiar?) He wants:

No further delays.

No Irish backstop (but instead a highly controversial regulatory border in the Irish Sea).

One of his cabinet ministers, Michael Gove, has said that Boris’s is a good plan — the sort that could get a “pretty solid majority” in parliament, in fact. But it’s not just MPs who will need to compromise. . . And Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, has said that Johnson’s plan is “not even remotely acceptable.”