British Terrorists Can Face Trial in the U.S.

Last month, the Justice Department assured the British government that the death penalty will not be used for El-Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, two British born Jihadis suspected of involvement in the murder and torture of 27 hostages (including four Americans), should they be prosecuted in the United States. The DOJ made this assurance after the U.K.’s Supreme Court blocked the British government’s transfer of evidence on human-rights grounds. This change of tack appears to have worked. Today, the U.K. High Court threw out further attempts to frustrate cooperation with U.S. intelligence, led by Elsheikh’s mother, as being “not properly arguable.”

Priti Patel, Britain’s Home Secretary, wrote on Twitter that she hopes “justice for the victims and their families will finally be served.”