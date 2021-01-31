Brooke Astor Unavailable for Comment

Priscilla Chan, wife of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Tex., March 8, 2019 (Sergio Flores/Reuters)

The New York Times has a big article on women in philanthropy highlighting Mrs. Gates, Mrs. Zuckerberg, the Widow Jobs, and the former Mrs. Bezos. “How Women Are Changing the Philanthropy Game,” reads the headline.

How, indeed? The Times can’t quite bring itself to say.

Rich women have been giving away the money their husbands made from time immemorial — some of them are just a little more insufferable about it now.

It’s not like there are not female philanthropists who made their own money — Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, etc. — but you wouldn’t know it from the Times report.