The Corner

National Review

‘Burke to Buckley’ Applications Are Due Soon

By
William F. Buckley Jr. at his favorite instrument, the harpsichord

Do you know someone who is interested in learning about the founding principles of conservatism? Applications for spring sessions of the “Burke to Buckley Program” in New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. are due by December 15.

This National Review Institute program is an eight-session dinner series designed for mid-career professionals (those with between ten and 25 years of professional work experience outside of public policy and typically between 35 and 55 years of age) to gain a deeper understanding of conservative thought and to build a network of talented, like-minded individuals. Each session is led by a notable conservative thinker or National Review writer. Classes will be composed of 20 to 25 participants who represent a wide variety of professions and industries — including law, medicine, finance, the military, and the arts. Important note: This program is not intended for recent graduates, people working in the political fields, or people with an extensive background in public policy or politics.

Comments

As one participant noted, “The most significant benefits are the people you meet and relationships you’ll form, clarifying and strengthening the philosophical commitments you support and live by, and the encouragement and refreshment you’ll receive to dispel cynicism with hope.” Alumni of the program stay engaged with NRI and each other by attending alumni events — and become NRI supporters!

Applications and additional information on the program can be accessed on NRI’s website. Join us!

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Film & TV

A Film for All Christians

By
‘The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts,” wrote George Eliot in Middlemarch, “and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.” The passage provides the title ... Read More
Film & TV

A Film for All Christians

By
‘The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts,” wrote George Eliot in Middlemarch, “and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.” The passage provides the title ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More