The Corner

Law & the Courts

Burying 2,411 Human Beings

By
(Pixabay)

Yesterday in South Bend, Ind., the state interred the remains of 2,411 fetuses whose bodies were found in the Illinois home of former abortionist Ulrich George Klopfer after he died last fall.

“Today, we finally memorialize the 2,411 unborn babies whose remains were senselessly hoarded by Dr. Ulrich Klopfer after he performed the abortions from 2000 to 2003,” said Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill at the gravesite in Southlawn Cemetery. “These babies deserved better than a cold, dark garage or the trunk of a car.”

Klopfer had performed abortions for nearly four decades in northern Indiana, primarily in South Bend, Ind., but also in nearby Fort Wayne and Gary. In 2016, his medical license was suspended after he was found to have broken laws requiring proper abortion reporting and record-keeping, as well as health-and-safety standards for abortion procedures. Though local lawmakers called him the most prolific abortionist in Indiana, people outside the region didn’t know his name until these remains were uncovered.

Despite the fact that the attorneys general in both Illinois and Indiana announced that they would conduct a joint investigation to ascertain why Klopfer had improperly saved these fetal remains — and whether he had stored any others at his former clinics — they have yet to report any clarifying information.

“In terms of the ‘why’ . . . we may never know,” Hill said at the cemetery on Wednesday. “The best evidence of the ‘why’ certainly died with Dr. Klopfer in September. . . . There’s no answer for that, and I don’t know that we ever will get an answer for that.”

Comments

Though finding out the “why” would be useful, it isn’t the most important aspect of this grisly case. Klopfer, unlike most abortionists, violated the standards we have erected around abortion. Legal, socially acceptable abortion ends not in the trunk of the abortionist’s car but with fetuses in the hazardous waste, carried away to an unknown fate.

What we should remember about Klopfer and his ghastly trophies is not that he was a hideous outlier in the abortion industry, though in the most concrete sense he was. What we should remember is that every abortion destroys not a parasite or a clump of cells but a human life. These 2,411 fetuses buried in Indiana are a stark reminder of what happens in an abortion, a reality most of us prefer to forget.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

What If It’s Bernie?

By
Senator Bernie Sanders, the professing socialist from Vermont, is not a member of the Democratic Party, but he is at the moment the leading candidate to win that party’s presidential nomination in 2020. He is an ideological outlier who speaks more openly about a particular -ism — socialism, in this case — ... Read More
Elections

What If It’s Bernie?

By
Senator Bernie Sanders, the professing socialist from Vermont, is not a member of the Democratic Party, but he is at the moment the leading candidate to win that party’s presidential nomination in 2020. He is an ideological outlier who speaks more openly about a particular -ism — socialism, in this case — ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Downward Go the Democrats

By
Editor’s note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden’s decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Downward Go the Democrats

By
Editor’s note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden’s decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Elections

Amy Klobuchar Stands Alone

By
Voting is underway in New Hampshire today, and Amy Klobuchar has finally found a way to stand out in the Democratic field. Asked yesterday whether there is room in her coalition for pro-life people, she said yes. Would she aim to find common ground on reducing the demand for abortion, the same interlocutor ... Read More
Elections

Amy Klobuchar Stands Alone

By
Voting is underway in New Hampshire today, and Amy Klobuchar has finally found a way to stand out in the Democratic field. Asked yesterday whether there is room in her coalition for pro-life people, she said yes. Would she aim to find common ground on reducing the demand for abortion, the same interlocutor ... Read More