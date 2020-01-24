The Corner

Elections

Wait, No Major Candidate Is in Iowa Today?

By
South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg holds a town hall event in Creston, Iowa, November 25, 2019. (Scott Morgan/Reuters)

This observation from McClatchy political correspondent David Catanese is downright surreal:


With Sanders, Warren, and Klobuchar stuck in the Senate listening to the impeachment arguments, you would figure Biden and Buttigieg would want to spend as much time in Iowa to maximize their advantage. Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, or maybe Biden and Buttigieg want to get one more series of events in the Granite State, before effectively pitching a tent in Iowa and staying there until the caucuses February 3.

Or perhaps the campaigns of those two non-Senator candidates have concluded that the range of outcomes in Iowa is now pretty limited. The four top candidates are likely to finish within ten points or less from each other. The top three finishers will all get delegates, and the fourth one probably will, too. Biden is probably going to finish with somewhere between 14 and 24 percent, and Buttigieg is probably going to finish with somewhere between 15 and 23 percent. Either man could win or finish fourth, but neither one will win by a lot or lose by a lot. A lot of how their finish is perceived will be determined by how the other candidates finish.

Comments

But in New Hampshire . . . the range of potential outcomes appears wider. The latest WBUR survey had Sanders ahead by twelve points! The Monmouth poll completed January 7 had Buttigieg leading with 20 percent, but the Boston Herald poll a week later had him with just 7 percent. In the aggregate of all recent polling, Biden and Buttigieg are right around that 15 percent threshold for delegates in recent polling. In the most recent Boston Globe/Suffolk survey, almost 24 percent said they were undecided, only Sanders was above the 15 percent threshold and Biden was just below it at 14.8 percent.

In other words, if you’re the Biden and Buttigieg campaigns, maybe you feel pretty good about Iowa right now; you’re more worried about New Hampshire and more inclined to spend time in that state.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Buttigieg’s Hollow Military Bragging

By
The term “veteran” wields a strange talismanic power in American politics today; the military is almost the only institution in American life that has maintained very high favorability ratings over the past 30 years. Invocation of the sacred words “military service” invariably grants a presumed license to ... Read More
Elections

Buttigieg’s Hollow Military Bragging

By
The term “veteran” wields a strange talismanic power in American politics today; the military is almost the only institution in American life that has maintained very high favorability ratings over the past 30 years. Invocation of the sacred words “military service” invariably grants a presumed license to ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Doesn’t Require a Crime

By
Senate Republicans, by and large, have reached an unspoken consensus about President Trump and Ukraine. He should not have put a temporary freeze on congressionally authorized aid to Ukraine, should not have dabbled with using the aid to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden or a nutty theory about Ukrainian ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Doesn’t Require a Crime

By
Senate Republicans, by and large, have reached an unspoken consensus about President Trump and Ukraine. He should not have put a temporary freeze on congressionally authorized aid to Ukraine, should not have dabbled with using the aid to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden or a nutty theory about Ukrainian ... Read More
World

Alarmists Were Wrong about the Soleimani Strike

By
Two weeks ago, the United States seemed on the brink of starting another war in the Middle East after a drone strike killed Iran’s most notorious spymaster, Qasem Soleimani, as he departed an international airport in Baghdad. The shadowy general, in charge of the Iranian equivalent of the CIA, was one of the ... Read More
World

Alarmists Were Wrong about the Soleimani Strike

By
Two weeks ago, the United States seemed on the brink of starting another war in the Middle East after a drone strike killed Iran’s most notorious spymaster, Qasem Soleimani, as he departed an international airport in Baghdad. The shadowy general, in charge of the Iranian equivalent of the CIA, was one of the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mitch McConnell Is the Master of the Senate

By
Every hostile nickname that Mitch McConnell gets is further confirmation of his effectiveness. The latest is “Midnight Mitch,” a reaction to his resolution setting out the road map for the Senate impeachment trial. The measure stipulated that House impeachment managers could make their case over two days ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mitch McConnell Is the Master of the Senate

By
Every hostile nickname that Mitch McConnell gets is further confirmation of his effectiveness. The latest is “Midnight Mitch,” a reaction to his resolution setting out the road map for the Senate impeachment trial. The measure stipulated that House impeachment managers could make their case over two days ... Read More