Caitlyn for California Launches

Caitlyn Jenner at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, Calif., April 3, 2018 (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic gold-medal winner and TV star, has opened a campaign against California governor Gavin Newsom with a powerful three-minute video.

“The American Dream grew up here, yet career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream,” Jenner says. “Career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream, It’s been locked away, closed, shuttered, left in the dark, burned down. The government is now involved in every part of our lives. They’ve taken our money, our jobs, and our freedom.” Jenner is clearly running as the anti-lockdown candidate.

Jenner faces a steep climb to becoming governor. Newsom would have to be removed by a majority of voters in the November recall, and then Jenner would have to win a majority of votes in the race to replace him that’s being held at the same time. At least two other Republicans, businessman John Cox and former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, are already running.

As tough as the odds are, the pandemic has eroded Newsom’s credibility. “This past year has redefined our career politicians as elitists,” Jenner says, as scenes of Newsom dining without a mask at a French restaurant and a maskless Nancy Pelosi visiting a hair salon are shown.

Jenner will appear at a town-hall meeting during Fox News’ Hannity program on Wednesday. It should be quite a show.