California, California, California 

It’s possible that the Democratic race has been transformed, but much depends on California. The difference between Biden finishing above or below 15 percent there tomorrow is enormous and could make the difference whether Bernie establishes an insurmountable delegate lead or not.

Check out the wildly different scenarios spelled out in this Steve Kornacki thread:

I'm playing around with different scenarios using my crude delegate calculator, trying to figure out how far Biden will be behind Sanders after Tuesday. This is basically the *best* scenario I can get to for Biden: pic.twitter.com/HnvkQRyujp — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) March 1, 2020

I tend to think Biden is getting enough of a bounce out of South Carolina to hold down Bernie’s lead and make a real race of it going forward, but we’ll know soon enough.