The Corner

Politics & Policy

California Should Keep Prop. 209

By

The “progressives” just can’t stand Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of judging people on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin. Racial neutrality gets in the way of their beloved social engineering.

Comments

In California, there is a campaign to eliminate the state’s law mandating racial neutrality in state government institutions, including in college admissions and state hiring. I have written an op-ed for the San Jose Mercury News arguing in favor of keeping the law (known as Prop. 209) as it is.

In short, it’s wrong for government to treat some people as more desirable than others merely on account of their ancestry. Also, if you think that doing so is all right because it advances “social justice,” it doesn’t.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

National Security & Defense

Mattis Told Then-DNI Coats They May Be Forced to Take ‘Collective Action’ against ‘Unfit’ Trump, According to New Woodward Book

By
Former defense secretary Jim Mattis told then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats they may have to take "collective action" against President Trump due to his unfitness for office, according to a new book by Bob Woodward. In excerpts of the book,"Rage," published in the Washington Post Woodward, who is ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Mattis Told Then-DNI Coats They May Be Forced to Take ‘Collective Action’ against ‘Unfit’ Trump, According to New Woodward Book

By
Former defense secretary Jim Mattis told then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats they may have to take "collective action" against President Trump due to his unfitness for office, according to a new book by Bob Woodward. In excerpts of the book,"Rage," published in the Washington Post Woodward, who is ... Read More