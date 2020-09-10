California Should Keep Prop. 209

The “progressives” just can’t stand Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of judging people on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin. Racial neutrality gets in the way of their beloved social engineering.

In California, there is a campaign to eliminate the state’s law mandating racial neutrality in state government institutions, including in college admissions and state hiring. I have written an op-ed for the San Jose Mercury News arguing in favor of keeping the law (known as Prop. 209) as it is.

In short, it’s wrong for government to treat some people as more desirable than others merely on account of their ancestry. Also, if you think that doing so is all right because it advances “social justice,” it doesn’t.