Calling All Unwoken Foes of the New Cultural Revolution – Half a Day Remains

By
National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr.

The escalation of leftist claims and tactics and denunciations (have you yet been called out for being insufficiently hateful of law and order, for mistaking common sense for unwoke privileged rhetoric?) and the ultimate goal of destroying America as a country based on special Founding principles are what we fight now at National Review. Keeping the lights on and keyboards humming has always been a challenge, but our mission and our relentless efforts to speak the truth and to provide a sane and imperative alternative to media ideologues has created a brotherhood of supporters who see NR as a vital institution, a passionate cause, more necessary than ever in its 64 years. Hence our short-lived effort (it expires tonight) to expand these ranks, to gain financial aid — yes, sought in the heat of this current combat, which is sure not to be short-lived. We now seek to raise $150,000. As of noon on the East Coast, since Friday 1,129 good people have donated $107,287 to this effort. Some tell us why, such as . . .

  • Keith donates $50 and staples a powerful message to it: “I don’t care about tribal affiliation; I do care about clear-eyed analysis, which is why I’m doing this. It’s not about resistance (although conservatives are clearly becoming the resistance now), it’s about courage and telling the truth. Thank you — all of you — for what you do.” You’re welcome, but whatever is done is only done because you and others see to it.
  • Martha sends $1,000 — yes, we are reading that right — and has solid grounds for such generosity: “As the incredibly corrosive tentacles of the ‘woke’ progressives reach ever further into our lives, we need your calls for limited government and personal responsibility more than ever!” Amen to that, and Amen to your powerful selflessness.
  • Stephen sends $100 from the other side of the world. He has a story: “I’m an expat living in Hong Kong the past seven years. I’m not sure what the bigger threat to truth and freedom is, the encroaching reds north of me or the internal progressives back in the states. Keep up the fight!” This means more than you will ever know. Thanks so much.
  • Jennifer sends $50 and blames the Morning Jolter: “Jim Geraghty: ‘I can’t recall a time where I’ve seen more people in positions of power and responsibility insisting that you should believe their words instead of what you’re seeing with your own eyes.’ — This is why NR is so vital. Gaslighting is most of what I read elsewhere. I trust and appreciate that NR provides thoughtful and factual analysis.” Thanks so much, Jennifer.
  • Mark spots us $20 and addresses The Editor: “Rich — many thanks, I also am deeply concerned and agree with your grim assessment of the direction our country appears to be heading. The damage that would result should the radical left gain control and implement their agenda is incalculable. Again, I am grateful for you and your colleagues standing up against the mob. Godspeed.” Great to have you with us on the barricades, Mark.
  • Alan finds $50 to donate and speaks for many a supporter: “I am a new contributor. Thank you for your honest and tempered reporting. There are several news organizations that in my opinion, have gone mad. National Review routinely publishes great, informative articles. Thank you.” Alan, our appreciation is deep, and be assured your help indeed does help.
  • Another $50 comes from Tami, bundled with true worries: “I’ve never been so concerned as now. It seems like many friends and acquaintances have swallowed with gusto, not just the blue pill, but the crazy pill. A dedicated mother I admired, the parent of my child’s classmate, posted a meme endorsing the asinine ‘this is an uprising’ excuse. If my kids ever get back to school, will she want to enlist them? I rely on NR’s cogent reason.” Corrupting the youth is at the center of all this Tami — we’re there for you, and with thanks.

The success so far of our four-day effort, whose goalposts have now been moved a third time, is an indication that NR readers find NR to be an increasingly lonely, ever-more-important voice of media sanity, one that is unafraid to call out rioters and leftists, one that is determined to highlight their endgame, which is the destruction of America as we know it. These readers — you? — find NR to be a cause, a righteous cause, and they’d be right to think so. And you’d be right to join it. Your donation is instrumental to NR’s short- and long-term efforts — if you can help, do so here. If you can contribute $10, $100, $1,000, do so knowing each and every buck matters, that each and every donor matters, and that all are beloved for their selfless desire to be with us in this truly critical battle for our country and civilization. Help us reach our goal (we need to raise $43,000 by midnight). Donate here. If you prefer to send your support by mail, make your check payable to “National Review” and send it to: to National Review, ATTN: Defeat the Left, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036. We need your help to get us the other half.

World

Why Only the Hot Cities Are Burning

By
I’m never shy about sticking up for my much-mocked home state of New Jersey, and over the past weeks I have had reason to be especially proud: As violent unrest fueled by the police killing of George Floyd swept dozens of American cities, the Garden State saw plenty of demonstrations but almost no violence. It ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
U.S.

What Was the Point?

By
After the rager, the reflections. Bleary morning follows thrilling night. If the protests and riots fade away this week, next week we will all have to deal with the cleanup. The headaches. The nausea. The questions. Was it worth it? What was the point of it all anyway? The immediate costs of what has happened ... Read More
Elections

As the New York Times Goes, So Goes Biden

By
The resignation of the editorial page editor of the New York Times for publishing an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton calling for the military to quell the riots marks the completion of the long, slow transformation of the Democratic Party. Whatever face the Democrats present to the world, their woke left fringe is ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Our Civil War of Stupidity

By
For a brief moment, we had a broad, bipartisan national consensus that the police should not kill those in their custody. Then, our warring factions of idiots went and ruined it. On May 25, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did something terrible, pressing his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck ... Read More
