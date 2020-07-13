The Corner

Just two months into my freshman year of college, I caught my first glimpse of political correctness run amok. In October 2015, Professor Erika Christakis wrote an email suggesting that the university should not police students’ Halloween costumes. Big mistake. A mob promptly confronted Professor Christakis and her husband, Nicholas, on the perfectly manicured Cross Campus, and denounced them as racists. They were forced to resign shortly thereafter.

Now that the struggle session has gone national, you may wonder how we got here.

Scott Johnston’s recent novel Campusland is a good starting point (disclosure: Scott is a friend of mine). Campusland takes place at a fictionalized version of Yale University. The protagonist — a literature professor from Alabama named Ephraim Russell — finds himself embroiled in a scandal after violating the elite university’s abstruse social code. The rest of the novel takes us from the frat house to the Progressive Students’ Alliance to the university president’s office. It’s delightful from start to finish — equal parts funny and tragic.

Today, when fiction cannot hold a candle to the absurdity of reality, the satirist faces an acute challenge. But Scott’s mix of wit and social insight makes Campusland a must-read for those hoping to understand the contemporary university.

Science & Tech

Evaluating Fauci’s Record

By
The White House is getting a lot of heat by pointing out that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease official, has a spottier record on predicting the course of pandemics than the media would have you believe. “White House officials now want to rein in Fauci by cherry-picking instances in ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Peak Jacobinism?

By
The Jacobin Left is just now beginning to get edgy.  A few of its appeasers and abettors are becoming embarrassed by some of the outright racists and nihilists of BLM and the Maoists of Antifa — and their wannabe hangers-on who troll the Internet hoping to scalp some minor celebrity.  The woke rich too ... Read More
U.S.

A Look at the Reinfection Rate

By
On the menu today: unraveling those ominous claims that people can get reinfected with the coronavirus merely weeks or months after they think they’ve beaten it; the governor of Mississippi explains why he doesn’t think “herd immunity” is a realistic option, while some New York neighborhoods offer some ... Read More
Culture

Thank You, Kanye West

By
It was “a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high.” So said Kanye West, who recently declared, via Twitter, that he was running for president, on the “Birthday Party” ticket. It’s about the best explanation I’ve heard for the non-coronavirus that plagues us. There’s ... Read More
Elections

Could Trump Alienate His Base?

By
Back in 2013, two years before Donald Trump rolled down the escalator at Trump Tower to launch his presidential campaign, a group of political operatives met at a conservative conference in Palm Beach, Fla. Standing at the fringes of Republican politics, they aimed to thrust a populist insurgency into the ... Read More
