Can Corporations Doing Business in China Speak Freely? Can Their News Divisions?

When we see headlines like this one from NBC News . . .


. . . and articles such as the one on NBCNews.com that do not mention that the Chinese government may not be a reliable and trustworthy source for information — and in fact uses state-run media as the source of conditions in Wuhan . . . it becomes difficult to believe that the editorial judgment of NBC News is not being shaped in any way by the parent company Comcast’s significant investment in and ties to China.

From the company’s largest and most expensive theme park they’ve ever built, Universal Beijing Resort, to Universal Pictures access to Chinese moviegoers, Comcast has enormous incentives to stay on the good side of the government in Beijing.

On February 27th, China’s consul general Huang Ping visited Comcast corporate headquarters in Philadelphia. He sai:, “We hope that Comcast continues its efforts to cooperate with China, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and contribute to the Sino-U.S. relations based on coordination, cooperation, and stability.”

Universal Parks and Resorts chairman and CEO Tom Williams said in September:

Part of the key to doing business in China, he said, is to avoid talking politics.

“You don’t start talking about the leadership in China. You would be crazy to bring up Hong Kong, Taiwan,” he said. “You would never start talking that way. You just focus on what you are trying to do.”

NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
Media

The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology

By
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Culture

Was Louis C.K. Supposed to Disappear Forever?

By
Louis C.K. is back, and his detractors are angry. They complain that cancel culture didn't work on a man whose sexual misconduct led to the cancellation of many millions of dollars worth of contracts in 2017, and also resulted in the shelving of his still-unreleased movie, I Love You Daddy, which as I've written ... Read More
