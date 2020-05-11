Can We Connect Some Dots and Quit Abortion, Already? We Need to Do Better.

In the Wall Street Journal, former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum points to the glaring poison of open abortion clinics in this time of shutdown:

We all now understand how little and vulnerable we are. We recognize that life is fragile and not to be taken for granted. When push came to shove we all prized life above the economic freedom to pursue our dreams—and even to preserve our health. Politicians on the left and right shut down surgery centers, cancer-treatment centers and other places that used personal protective equipment, because it was needed on the Covid frontlines and such procedures were considered elective or nonessential. There was one exception to the closure of these types of medical facilities in states run by Democratic governors. These facilities for 50 years have put economic freedom (and on rare occasions health) over the life of the most helpless, most vulnerable among us. How can governors insist on closing life-saving cancer centers as nonessential while keeping open abortion clinics, whose sole purpose is to end life? How can governors insist on saving every life possible, no matter the hardship to working families in their states, while keeping open facilities so people don’t have to live with the responsibility of raising new life? In this moment of crisis, our character is laid bare, for better and for worse.

The vulnerable elderly are in the news, the unborn not so much. Out of this crisis, there are so many questions about who we are and what we want to be about to reconsider. On a good day, so many women feel pressure and not an empowering exercise of freedom or basic health care when they access legal abortion.

My syndicated column today is a bit of a plea to the likes of Andrew Cuomo who has been saying some beautiful things about human life. Can we really talk about what this means? Especially for the unborn, the elderly, the disabled, the sick in any way? We have been talking about them, let’s start working together to really protect life in our public policy.

And pray for conversions! If St. Paul happened, Andrew Cuomo certainly isn’t impossible. (Bernard Nathanson, certainly comes to mind!)