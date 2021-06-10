Cancel the Geneva Summit

As President Biden begins his “America is back tour”— his first trip abroad as president — there’s been a lot of discussion about a Biden doctrine, the administration’s approach to alliances, and how it will work to maintain America’s role in the world post-pandemic. On a more tactical level, we’re seeing the emergence of a certain Biden playbook when it comes to engaging with authoritarian regimes.

Biden and other top officials have identified the authoritarian challenge to democratic institutions — a battle that Secretary of State Antony Blinken once referred to as a battle between techno-democracies and techno-autocracies — as the …