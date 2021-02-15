Canceled ‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Gives Ibram X. Kendi a Rose

Another day, another Khmer Rouge-esque apology, this time from Chris Harrison, who until Saturday hosted The Bachelor on ABC.

Per CNN:

“Bachelor” host Chris Harrison said Saturday he is “stepping aside” from the show “for a period of time” after defending a frontrunner on the current season who came under scrutiny for social media photos from her past.

“This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions,” the host and producer of the ABC reality show said in an Instagram post.